Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

