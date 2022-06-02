Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CERES) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ceres has a market capitalization of $313,563.88 and $3,743.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $56.89 or 0.00187705 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00977486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 782.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00457628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

