ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. ChatCoin has a market cap of $609,342.40 and $48,604.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.40 or 0.99943031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

