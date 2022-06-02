Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Check Point Software Technologies also posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

