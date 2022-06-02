Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

CMMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.