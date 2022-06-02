Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chevron by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 860,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 282,133 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.99. 146,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733,991. The firm has a market cap of $345.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

