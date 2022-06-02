Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

CHWY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,646,000 after purchasing an additional 54,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

