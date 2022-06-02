China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of CIADY stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

