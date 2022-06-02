China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.45. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

