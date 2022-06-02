Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDNY. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 688,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

