ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.92 on July 27th

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.9194 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

IMOS stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.