Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346,326. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.27.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.