Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.27. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,417,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.