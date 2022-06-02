Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.27. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.04.
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
