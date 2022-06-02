Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter worth $492,000.

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

