Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Shares Sold by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 11,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,990. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

