Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 550.01%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $115,257.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $238,118. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.