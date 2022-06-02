Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cognex were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 15,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,444. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.