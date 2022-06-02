Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.68) million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
