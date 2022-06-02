Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

CMCSA traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 445,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,667,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

