Commerce Bank Acquires 250 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $270.44 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

