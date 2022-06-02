Commerce Bank Acquires 605 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

