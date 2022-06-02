Commerce Bank Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.