Commerce Bank Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $393.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.48 and a 200-day moving average of $472.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

