Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.