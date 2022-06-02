Commerce Bank Sells 1,205 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $326.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.20 and its 200 day moving average is $427.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

