Commerce Bank Sells 1,585 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

