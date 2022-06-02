Commerce Bank Sells 2,996 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $123.93 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

