Commerce Bank Sells 405 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

AON opened at $270.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

