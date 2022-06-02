Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 5,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -141.09 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

