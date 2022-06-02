Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Acquires 20,000 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,231,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,852,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMPX stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

