Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 6.3%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 783,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 659% from the average session volume of 103,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.38. The stock has a market cap of £10.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It operates 23 restaurants and 4 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016. Comptoir Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

