CompX International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

