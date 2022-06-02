Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

