Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.79–$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.41 million.Confluent also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

Confluent stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.52. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,795,900 shares in the company, valued at $234,444,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $205,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.