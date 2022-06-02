Convergence Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $259,853.00 (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Convergence has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $259,853.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

