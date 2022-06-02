Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 30,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNM opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.