Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 30,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CNM opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Core & Main (Get Rating)
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
