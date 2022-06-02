CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

