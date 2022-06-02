Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conduent by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.67. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

