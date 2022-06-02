Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,985 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,209 shares during the period.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. TheStreet downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

ESTE opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.