Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 13,639 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

