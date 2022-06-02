Corton Capital Inc. Invests $264,000 in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $3,561,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

MGTX stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 224.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

