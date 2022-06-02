Corton Capital Inc. Invests $281,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 913,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

