Corton Capital Inc. Invests $305,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

