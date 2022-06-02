Corton Capital Inc. Invests $314,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCS opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.47 and a beta of 1.18. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.