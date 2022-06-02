Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of News by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after buying an additional 421,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

