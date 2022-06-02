Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $7,700,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,569,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

