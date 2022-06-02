Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 76,072 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 802,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,478.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

