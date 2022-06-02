Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.63. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

