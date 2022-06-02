Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 355,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 362,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.