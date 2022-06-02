Covalent (CQT) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $38.09 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,258.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,109.19 or 0.43569264 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00457436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 3,027.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

